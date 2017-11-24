London police say no evidence shots fired on Oxford Street

LONDON (Reuters) - London police said there was no evidence of shots having been fired nor of any casualties in an incident that sparked panic in the city’s Oxford Circus shopping district early on Friday evening.

Police had earlier said they were responding to reports of shots fired as if they could be terrorist-related.

“To date police have not located any trace of any suspects, evidence of shots fired or casualties,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

“If you are in building stay in a building, if you are on the street in Oxford Street leave the area,” they added.