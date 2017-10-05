Two hurt after report of explosion near Glasgow, Scotland

LONDON (Reuters) - Two people were injured on Thursday, police said, after a report of an explosion near the Scottish town of Glasgow.

The blast was reported inside a building in Wishaw, southeast of Glasgow, and police said they had evacuated nearby buildings as a precaution.

“Emergency services are at the scene and two injured parties are being treated by ambulance,” Lanarkshire Police said on Facebook.

Scotland’s Fire and Rescue Service said it too was at the scene.

“We are in attendance at Bonkle Road, Wishaw tackling small fire following small explosion in commercial building,” it posted on its Twitter feed.