2 months ago
UK police say woman suffers slash wound in London, not treating it as terrorism
June 7, 2017 / 1:00 PM / 2 months ago

UK police say woman suffers slash wound in London, not treating it as terrorism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said on Wednesday that a woman had been treated for a stab wound in east London, adding the incident was not being investigated by counter-terrorism police.

Security in Britain is heightened ahead of Thursday's national election after three men drove into pedestrians on London Bridge on Saturday before attacking people with knives in nearby bars and restaurants, killing eight.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police said that the call was made at 0836 GMT.

"Officers and the London Ambulance services attended and found a woman aged in her thirties with a slash wound. Her injuries are not life threatening," she said, adding that it was not considered "terror-related".

"The Met's counter-terrorism commander has been made aware, but they're not investigating."

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden

