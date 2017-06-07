FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spaniard among dead in London Bridge attack - ministry
June 7, 2017 / 2:53 PM / 2 months ago

Spaniard among dead in London Bridge attack - ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spaniard Ignacio Echeverria, who had been missing since Saturday, died in the weekend attack on London Bridge, the Spanish Foreign Ministry confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

Spain had earlier questioned the time it was taking Britain to identify victims, saying the delay was causing misery to Echeverria's family.

Thirty-nine-year-old Echeverria, who lived in London, had last been seen jumping off his bike to help a woman who was being stabbed in the rampage by fighting off her attacker with a skateboard, according to his family.

A third French citizen was also confirmed dead on Wednesday, bringing the overall death toll to eight.

Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Jesus Aguado

