Police officers attend to the scene after a vehicle collided with pedestrians near a mosque in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London, Britain June 19, 2017.

LONDON (Reuters) - British counter-terrorism police have joined regular police officers looking into an incident at a north London mosque, the Guardian newspaper reported on Monday.

Several people were injured in Finsbury Park on Monday after a van rammed into worshippers leaving a mosque, witnesses said, in what British police described as a "major incident".