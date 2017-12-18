FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain not treating incident at military base as terrorism at this stage - source
December 18, 2017 / 4:25 PM / a day ago

Britain not treating incident at military base as terrorism at this stage - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is not treating an incident at a British military base on Monday as terrorism-related at this stage, a Western security source said.

U.S. military personnel fired shots as they stopped a man who tried to force his way into Mildenhall Royal Air Force base.

The British authorities “are not treating the incident as terrorism related at this stage,” the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.

The source added that Suffolk police force was taking the lead on the incident and that specialist anti-terrorism officers were not immediately involved.

Reporting by London bureau; editing by Michael Holden

