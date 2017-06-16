Anti-terror police to investigate man arrested at parliament - statement

Police officers detain a man outside the Palace of Westminster, in central London, Britain June 16, 2017 in this picture obtained from social media. GUIDO FAWKES/ ROSS KEMPSELL/ via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said counter-terrorism officers would investigate a knife-wielding man arrested outside parliament on Friday, although they had not declared it as a terrorist incident.

Armed police fired a stun gun at a man who reached for a knife as he ran towards officers guarding one of the gates to the Westminster parliament in central London on Friday, witnesses said.

"At this time it is too early to understand the motivation so we have not declared this a terrorist incident," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

"However given the location, the circumstances and recent tragic events, the MPS Counter Terrorism Command will be investigating this incident."

"We remain open minded as to whether terrorism was a motive."