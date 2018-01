(Reuters) - A man was found dead in a trench beneath a skyscraper in London’s Canary Wharf financial district on Tuesday morning, London Ambulance Service said.

FILE PHOTO: A clock is seen in London's Financial centre at Canary Wharf In London, Britain, May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Boyce/File Photo - RC118B6E9FC0

The ambulance service said it was called to Bank Street after reports of a person falling from one of the buildings.

“Sadly, the patient was dead at the scene,” a spokesman said.