25 days ago
May and Spain's Felipe did not discuss Gibraltar - spokeswoman
July 13, 2017 / 3:28 PM / 25 days ago

May and Spain's Felipe did not discuss Gibraltar - spokeswoman

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Spain's King Felipe pose for a photograph before a meeting in 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain July 13, 2017.Leon Neal/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May and Spain's King Felipe did not discuss the future of the British territory of Gibraltar during their bilateral meeting on Thursday, May's spokeswoman said.

Felipe said on Wednesday that he was confident Spain and Britain could work towards an acceptable arrangement over Gibraltar, a rocky enclave on the southern tip of Spain captured by Britain in 1704 and which Spain wants back.

"Gibraltar did not come up," May's spokeswoman said after the meeting, which was part of Felipe's three-day state visit to Britain.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

