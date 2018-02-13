ONS rejigs data schedule to avoid political misunderstandings

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s statistics agency said it was changing its schedule for the release of inflation and labour market data to give lawmakers more time to understand the politically sensitive jobs figures ahead of the prime minister’s weekly question session.

Inflation figures, which are currently published on Tuesdays, will be released on Wednesdays from April, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.

At the same time, data on the labour market, including unemployment and pay numbers, will be published on Tuesdays rather than Wednesdays.

The ONS said the publication of its labour market statistics on Wednesdays, a few hours before the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session in parliament “means there is a risk that these detailed statistics are not fully understood by parliamentarians on both sides of the House before they can be debated. This reduces the public value of these statistics.”