Pound hits session highs after BoE's Forbes rate-hike remarks

A five pounds banknote is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this picture illustration taken June 9, 2017.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Sterling touched session highs against the dollar and euro in late Thursday U.S. trading after comments from Bank of England policy-maker Kristin Forbes who said "'lift-off' of UK interest rates should not be delayed any longer" in a speech to the London School of Business.

At 3:31 p.m. (1931 GMT), the pound hit $1.2685 before moving to $1.2676, up 0.08 percent on the day, while the euro fell to 87.89 pence before bouncing up to 87.92 pence, down 0.2 percent from late on Wednesday, Reuters data showed.