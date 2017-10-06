Sterling bounces as May says will provide "calm leadership"

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s pound rose from four-week lows against the dollar on Friday, after Prime Minister Theresa May hit back at a plot to topple her by saying she would provide “calm leadership” to the country.

It emerged earlier on Friday that 30 of May’s lawmakers were backing a plan to replace her as prime minister.

Sterling briefly topped $1.31 GBP=D3 after the statement, up from $1.3052 beforehand, before easing back a touch to trade at $1.3080 by 1145 GMT, still down 0.2 percent on the day.

“The market was potentially looking for May to resign - her comments...suggest otherwise,” said Neil Jones, Mizuho’s head of currency sales for hedge funds.

“(Her comments) tell you she is not going to quit voluntarily. I would suggest the rally will prove to be a knee-jerk relief rally-type reaction, and likely limited on the upside,” he added.

Britain's FTSE .FTSE dropped as sterling gained, though still traded up on the day, last up 0.1 percent.