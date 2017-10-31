British Airways cabin crew vote to accept pay deal - Unite

(Reuters) - Britain’s biggest trade union Unite said on Tuesday British Airways’ cabin crew had voted to accept a pay deal that brings their long running dispute to an end.

FILE PHOTO: British Airways planes are parked at Heathrow Terminal 5 in London, Britain May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

Unite said 84 percent of mixed fleet cabin crew represented by it supported the deal with the airline, which is owned by IAG (ICAG.L).

Mixed fleet crew - who fly long and short-haul destinations and make up around 15 percent of the total BA cabin staff - have gone on strike several times in 2017 over their pay.

As a result of the pay deal, mixed fleet cabin crew are expected to receive pay increases of at least 1,404 pounds to 2,908 pounds by March 2018 depending on experience and subject to inflation. (bit.ly/2z83KJ9)

“We are pleased the dispute has been resolved,” British Airways said in a statement.

BA previously said it was able to fly all customers to their destinations during strike action by members of the mixed fleet crew.