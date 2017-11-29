FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
November 29, 2017 / 12:27 PM / a day ago

New electric London taxi poised for second overseas market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - London’s black-cab maker could strike a deal soon on the second overseas market for the new electric version of its famous taxi, the boss of the Chinese Geely-owned firm told Reuters on Wednesday.

An electric cab belonging to the London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) is seen in London, Britain, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

The London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) picked Amsterdam earlier this year as its first foreign destination, where around 225 vehicles will be used as part of a service which transports the elderly and disabled.

Chief Executive Chris Gubbey told Reuters the firm was hoping to conclude talks with a second European location soon, potentially by the end of the year.

“Quite soon hopefully there will be an announcement on the second one after Amsterdam. We’re getting very close now,” he said.

LEVC is undergoing a major expansion plan which will see it sell around half of around 10,000 vehicles abroad by the turn of the decade, including a new van.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
