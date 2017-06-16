FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Ofcom fines mobile network operator Three 1.9 million pounds
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 16, 2017 / 8:54 AM / 2 months ago

Ofcom fines mobile network operator Three 1.9 million pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Britain's telecoms regulator said on Friday it fined mobile network operator Three 1.9 million pounds for failing temporarily to provide emergency call service.

The operator, owned by Hong Kong's CK Hutchison Holdings, notified regulator Ofcom on Oct. 6 of a temporary loss of service affecting customers in Kent, Hampshire and parts of London, Ofcom said.

An investigation found that Three had breached the requirement to ensure uninterrupted access to the emergency services, the regulator said.

Ofcom said the penalty includes a 30 percent reduction to reflect the cooperation offered by Three during the investigation, including admitting the breaches identified.

The fine, which must be paid to Ofcom within 20 working days, will be passed on to the Treasury, the regulator said.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian Croft

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.