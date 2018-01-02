Legal & General invests further $475 million in UK trains

LONDON (Reuters) - Legal & General (LGEN.L) has invested a further 350 million pounds in UK train infrastructure, it said on Tuesday, bringing its total investment in the sector to more than 550 million pounds.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Legal & General insurance company is seen at their office in central London, Britain, March 17, 2008. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico/File Photo

The insurer has made a 183 million pound long-term debt investment to help finance a fleet of 665 Bombardier Avenue trains that will be leased to the Abellio East Anglia franchise from 2019.

It also provided 170 million pounds of long-term debt to Corelink Rail Infrastructure, a rolling stock lessor platform, it said in a statement.

Legal & General has invested 12 billion pounds in UK infrastructure, direct investments and urban regeneration projects to date, and aims to invest 15 billion.