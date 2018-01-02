FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Legal & General invests further $475 million in UK trains
January 2, 2018 / 11:15 AM / a day ago

Legal & General invests further $475 million in UK trains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Legal & General (LGEN.L) has invested a further 350 million pounds in UK train infrastructure, it said on Tuesday, bringing its total investment in the sector to more than 550 million pounds.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Legal & General insurance company is seen at their office in central London, Britain, March 17, 2008. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico/File Photo

The insurer has made a 183 million pound long-term debt investment to help finance a fleet of 665 Bombardier Avenue trains that will be leased to the Abellio East Anglia franchise from 2019.

    It also provided 170 million pounds of long-term debt to Corelink Rail Infrastructure, a rolling stock lessor platform, it said in a statement.

    Legal & General has invested 12 billion pounds in UK infrastructure, direct investments and urban regeneration projects to date, and aims to invest 15 billion.

    Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop

