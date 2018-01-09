Boris says would not be sensible to rescind Trump visit invitation

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s visit invitation to U.S. President Donald Trump should not be rescinded, British foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, stressing that the United States is an important ally.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, arrives in Downing Street, London, January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

“I don’t believe that is sensible,” Johnson said when asked by an opposition lawmaker what it would take for the invitation for a state visit, accepted by Trump last year, to be withdrawn.

“The United States is our closest, most important security, and indeed economic, partner and will continue to be so.”

A separate lawmaker asked Johnson about a claim by U.S. author Michael Wolff, made in a Sunday newspaper interview, that Trump saw Queen Elizabeth “in reality show terms” and would try to “Trumpalise” her. Wolff did not explain what that word meant.

Johnson replied: “I think Her Majesty the Queen is well capable of taking this American president, or indeed any American president, in her stride, as she has done over six remarkable decades. She has seen them come, and she has seen them go.”

During the Queen’s 65-year reign there have been 13 U.S. Presidents, starting with Harry S. Truman. No date has been set for a Trump visit.