May's spokesman not aware of discussions on Trump 'working visit'
October 11, 2017

May's spokesman not aware of discussions on Trump 'working visit'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has accepted an invite for a state visit to Britain, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday, adding that he was not aware of any other discussions of a separate working visit.

Earlier, the London Evening Standard newspaper cited unnamed sources as saying that Trump would make a working visit to Britain in early 2018, with a full state visit to follow later at an unspecified date.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James

