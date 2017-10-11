May's spokesman not aware of discussions on Trump 'working visit'

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has accepted an invite for a state visit to Britain, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday, adding that he was not aware of any other discussions of a separate working visit.
Earlier, the London Evening Standard newspaper cited unnamed sources as saying that Trump would make a working visit to Britain in early 2018, with a full state visit to follow later at an unspecified date.
