a month ago
#Business News
July 8, 2017 / 12:07 PM / a month ago

Ex-Bank of England deputy in talks for Visa Europe CEO job - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Charlotte Hogg, who resigned as the Bank of England's deputy governor in March over concerns about a potential conflict of interest, is in talks to take over as chief executive at Visa Europe (V.N), Sky News reported on Saturday.

Hogg, who was one of Governor Mark Carney's most trusted lieutenants, stepped down following criticism by lawmakers that her role was untenable because her brother was responsible for guiding Barclays' (BARC.L) response to bank regulation, which is overseen by the Bank of England (BoE).

Sky, citing an unnamed source close to the BoE, said Visa Europe had held preliminary talks with the central bank about the implications of Hogg taking on the job as its chief executive.

A Visa Europe spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.

Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Helen Popper

