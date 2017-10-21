FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Storm Brian clobbers Ireland and British coastal towns, buildings damaged
October 21, 2017

Storm Brian clobbers Ireland and British coastal towns, buildings damaged

TENBY, Wales (Reuters) - Storm Brian battered towns in Ireland and along the western coast of England and Wales on Saturday, with gusts and high seas causing heavy damage to buildings.

Debris lays on the ground next to the Harbour Master's Office in Tenby Harbour, which was damaged by Storm Brian, in Tenby, Wales October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Less than a week after Tropical Storm Ophelia killed three people, Ireland’s weather office issued an warning that winds were likely to average 55 to 65 km per hour in western regions, with gusts topping 100 kph.

In Tenby, a picturesque seaside town in Wales, waves tore through a wall of the harbourmaster’s offices, leaving debris strewn across the promenade.

Britain’s Met Office also warned of strong winds, although not quite as intense as those blowing through Ireland.

“These (winds) are expected to coincide with high tides, leading to locally dangerous conditions in coastal parts,” said Met Office chief forecast Dan Suri.

The Environment Agency warned flooding was possible in coastal areas.

On Monday, Ophelia left more than 300,000 homes and businesses in Ireland without electricity, described by the country’s power regulator as an unprecedented situation.

Reporting by Rebecca Naden in Tenby, Wales; Writing by Andy Bruce in London, Editing by Angus MacSwan

