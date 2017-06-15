FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
UK working to check other buildings after London tower block blaze
#UK Top News
June 15, 2017 / 1:52 PM / 2 months ago

UK working to check other buildings after London tower block blaze

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Damage is seen to a tower block which was destroyed in a fire disaster, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 15, 2017.Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government said on Thursday it had started working with local authorities to make sure that checks were done at buildings around the country after a fire at a London tower block killed at least 17 people.

"There will be people across very many local authorities who will be wondering about their accommodation," Housing Minister Alok Sharma told lawmakers on Thursday.

"We have already started talking to local authorities and housing associations of how we can get help in getting checks done quickly on the buildings that there are currently."

Reporting by William James; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden

