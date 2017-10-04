FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British Land CFO Lucinda Bell to leave in April next year
#Business News
October 4, 2017 / 12:18 PM / 15 days ago

British Land CFO Lucinda Bell to leave in April next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British Land (BLND.L) Chief Financial Officer Lucinda Bell plans to stand down from the board and leave the company in April next year, the property firm said on Wednesday.

The company, which owns the Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield and office property at Paddington Central in London, said Bell, who joined the board in March 2011 and was appointed CFO in May that year, intends to leave on April 4, 2018.

British Land will now start looking for a successor and will make an announcement in due course, it said in a statement.

British Land and Land Securities (LAND.L), both large holders of London office property, have seen the value of their assets fall since the country’s vote to leave the European Union last year.

Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens

