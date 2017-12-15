FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BT says owning sports rights remains core part of strategy
Sections
Featured
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
analysis
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
the week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
At a hotel near you - Cadavers in the banquet room
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
At a hotel near you - Cadavers in the banquet room
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 15, 2017 / 11:48 AM / a day ago

BT says owning sports rights remains core part of strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - BT’s consumer chief Marc Allera said owning exclusive sports rights remained a core part of the group’s strategy after it agreed a deal with rival Sky to make each other’s popular channels available on both platforms.

The company logo for BT is seen on the BT Tower in London, Britain, January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Allera said BT wanted to win a good portfolio of games in the upcoming auction for the English Premier League soccer rights to continue to build the BT Sport brand.

“It’s great content and a core part of our strategy but I‘m really clear what it’s worth to us and I won’t bid above that,” he said in an interview on Friday.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.