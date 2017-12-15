BT says owning sports rights remains core part of strategy

LONDON (Reuters) - BT’s consumer chief Marc Allera said owning exclusive sports rights remained a core part of the group’s strategy after it agreed a deal with rival Sky to make each other’s popular channels available on both platforms.

The company logo for BT is seen on the BT Tower in London, Britain, January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Allera said BT wanted to win a good portfolio of games in the upcoming auction for the English Premier League soccer rights to continue to build the BT Sport brand.

“It’s great content and a core part of our strategy but I‘m really clear what it’s worth to us and I won’t bid above that,” he said in an interview on Friday.