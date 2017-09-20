FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BTG ordered to pay damages of $55.8 million to Wellstat
September 20, 2017 / 6:57 AM / in a month

BTG ordered to pay damages of $55.8 million to Wellstat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British drugs company BTG (BTG.L) has been ordered to pay damages of $55.8 million (41 million pounds) plus interest and costs to Wellstat Therapeutics in a dispute over the distribution of Vistogard, an antidote to the overdose of two chemotherapy drugs.

BTG said a court in Delaware had issued the ruling in a case concerning the commercialisation of Vistogard, finding that the British company had breached the distribution agreement.

“BTG is surprised and disappointed by the opinion and is considering options, which include appealing the ruling and level of damages awarded,” the company said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Louise Heavens

