Bank of France currency reserves partly held in Chinese yuan
January 15, 2018 / 6:39 PM / a day ago

Bank of France currency reserves partly held in Chinese yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The Bank of France said on Monday it already held some currency reserves in yuan, hours after the German central bank said it was looking to move some of its reserves into the Chinese currency.

FILE PHOTO: A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

“Currency reserves remain in their vast majority invested in U.S. dollar, with a diversification towards a limited number of international currencies such as the Chinese renminbi,” the bank said in a statement.

The yuan leapt to its strongest level in more than two years against the dollar on Monday, buoyed by the Bundesbank’s comment.

The French central bank said it would not reveal a breakdown of its reserves, and did not say when it first included the yuan.

Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou and Michel Rose; editing by John Stonestreet

Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou and Michel Rose; editing by John Stonestreet
