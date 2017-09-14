FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Buba's Weidmann wants to stay in office beyond 2019 - report
September 14, 2017 / 7:45 PM / a month ago

Buba's Weidmann wants to stay in office beyond 2019 - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann is seeking a second term in office, German magazine Focus reported on Thursday.

“Mr Weidmann really enjoys his job and if he is asked, he will of course be available for a second term in office,” the magazine cited a Bundesbank spokesman as saying.

The 49-year-old has been president of Germany’s central bank since May 2011 and his term is due to end in April 2019.

Weidmann, who has often criticised the European Central Bank’s bond-buying programme, also sits on the ECB’s rate setting Governing Council.

He has been touted as a possible successor to ECB President Mario Draghi when his term ends in late 2019.

The Bundesbank could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Toby Chopra

