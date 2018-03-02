FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 11:40 AM / a day ago

French Embassy in Burkina Faso says it is under attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s embassy in Burkina Faso’s capital, Ouagadougou, said on Friday it was under attack and urged its citizens to stay where they were.

“Attack under way at the French Embassy and French Institute. Stay hidden where you are,” the embassy said in a statement posted on its Facebook site.

A French official in Paris confirmed that an assault against the embassy was under way, as well as an attack on the Burkina Faso army headquarters.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
