French ambassador says explosion in Burkina Faso is "terrorist attack"

DAKAR (Reuters) - A“terrorist attack” has hit Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou, France’s ambassador to West Africa’s Sahel region said after an explosion rocked the army headquarters there and witnesses reported seeing masked gunmen attack the building.

“Terrorist attack this morning in Ougadougou, Burkina Faso: solidarity with colleagues and Burkinabe friends,” Jean-Marc Châtaigner wrote on Twitter, adding to avoid downtown Ouagadougou.