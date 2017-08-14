FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One French citizen killed in Burkina Faso attack - Foreign Ministry
August 14, 2017 / 10:55 AM / in 2 months

One French citizen killed in Burkina Faso attack - Foreign Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A French citizen was killed during an attack by suspected jihadists on a restaurant in Burkina Faso’s capital, said a statement issued on behalf of French Foreign Affairs minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

“The minister presented his condolences to the victims of the attack, which included one French national who died at the scene,” said the statement. No further details were given regarding the identity of the French victim.

Le Drian had also discussed the situation in Ouagadougou with his Burkina Faso counterpart, the statement said.

At least 18 people were killed and several wounded during the raid on the restaurant in Burkina Faso’s capital overnight, although security forces shot dead both attackers and freed people trapped inside the building.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams

