Gunmen attack Burkina Faso army HQ after explosion - witness

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Masked gunmen with backpacks attacked guards at the entrance to Burkina Faso’s army headquarters in the capital Ougadougou on Friday after an explosion rocked the building, a witness at the scene told Reuters.
It was not immediately clear what caused the blast but multiple witnesses said they heard gunfire before the explosion and a Reuters witness could see black smoke billowing above the headquarters.
Reporting By Nadoun Coulibaly; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Alison Williams