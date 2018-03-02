FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 11:05 AM / a day ago

Gunmen attack Burkina Faso army HQ after explosion - witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Masked gunmen with backpacks attacked guards at the entrance to Burkina Faso’s army headquarters in the capital Ougadougou on Friday after an explosion rocked the building, a witness at the scene told Reuters.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blast but multiple witnesses said they heard gunfire before the explosion and a Reuters witness could see black smoke billowing above the headquarters.

Reporting By Nadoun Coulibaly; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Alison Williams

