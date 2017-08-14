FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
French president to discuss Burkina Faso situation with Kabore
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
North Korea's Kim holds off on Guam missile plan; Seoul says will prevent war by all means
north korea
North Korea's Kim holds off on Guam missile plan; Seoul says will prevent war by all means
Modi urges India to reject violence in name of religion
India at 70
Modi urges India to reject violence in name of religion
270 bodies recovered from Sierra Leone mudslide - mayor
environment
270 bodies recovered from Sierra Leone mudslide - mayor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 14, 2017 / 9:32 AM / a day ago

French president to discuss Burkina Faso situation with Kabore

FILE PHOTO - French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a reception in honor of the French Army forces at the Defense Ministry in Paris, on the eve of the Bastille Day commemorations, France, July 13, 2017.Matthieu Alexandre/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss the situation in Burkina Faso later on Monday with Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Kabore, after an attack on a restaurant in Ouagadougo which killed at least 18 people.

"The president of the republic will hold talks during the day with his counterpart, President Roch Marc Kabore, in order to evaluate the situation," said a statement issued by Macron's office on Monday.

The statement said France remained committed to working alongside countries in the region to fight against terrorist groups.

French TV station BFM reported that one French citizen had been killed in the attack, although there was no immediate, official confirmation of this fatality.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.