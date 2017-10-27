FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Burundi takes steps to extend president's rule, deepening crisis
#World News
October 27, 2017 / 2:14 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Burundi takes steps to extend president's rule, deepening crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUJUMBURA (Reuters) - Burundi’s cabinet has adopted draft legislation seeking to amend the constitution, potentially allowing President Pierre Nkurunziza to rule up to 2034, a senior government official said on Friday.

Unrest triggered by Nkuruzinza’s continued rule has already gripped Burundi for two and a half years, leaving the economy moribund, killing hundreds and forcing about 400,000 people to seek safety in neighbouring countries.

The official, who requested anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media, told Reuters the draft legislation was adopted on Tuesday.

Writing by Elias Biryabarema; editing by John Stonestreet

