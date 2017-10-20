FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British debt collector Cabot launches 1 billion pound London IPO
Sections
Featured
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Reuters investigates
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 20, 2017 / 10:02 AM / 4 days ago

British debt collector Cabot launches 1 billion pound London IPO

Noor Zainab Hussain

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Cabot Credit Management (IPO-CAB.L), Britain’s biggest debt collector said on Friday it would list on the London Stock Exchange, targeting a 1 billion-pound market capitalisation, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The firm, which is owned by U.S. debt recovery business Encore Capital Group and private equity group JC Flowers, said it aimed to raise around 195 million pounds in fresh capital adding to a flurry of floats on London’s main stock market since the start of October.

Admission is expected to take place in Nov., Cabot said, adding that it would have a free float of at least 25 percent.

Cabot had hoped to announce its intention to float in September, but postponed it after Peter Crook, the former chief executive of Provident Financial (PFG.L), stepped down from its board.

The debt collector, which had planned to appoint Crook as its chairman in preparation for the London listing, said on Friday that Andy Haste who is also chairman of British lender Wonga, would be its chairman elect.

Goldman Sachs (GS.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N), Jefferies and Numis (NUM.L) are managing the float of Cabot.

Editing by Anjuli Davies

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.