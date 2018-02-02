FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 7:17 AM / 2 days ago

Spain's Caixabank fourth quarter profit falls 70 percent from third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Caixabank (CABK.MC) said on Friday its fourth quarter net profit more than doubled against the same quarter last year, thanks to a favourable comparison as it set aside more than 100 million euros (87.58 million pounds) to cover mis-sold mortgages in the year-ago period.

    However, quarterly net profit fell 70 percent against the third quarter as its Portuguese unit BPI suffered a devaluation in its BFA unit in Angola.

    Net profit for the fourth quarter was 196 million euros, below analysts’ forecasts in a Reuters polled estimate of 352 million euros.

    Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Sonya Dowsett

