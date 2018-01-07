FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Six people killed in wrong-way California highway crash
#World News
January 7, 2018 / 9:37 PM / a day ago

Six people killed in wrong-way California highway crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Six people were killed on Sunday when a vehicle going the wrong direction on a northern California highway collided with another vehicle, causing a fire that engulfed both cars, police said.

The female driver of the 2013 Chevrolet going the wrong way on Interstate 5 as well as the five people in the other vehicle, a 2013 Dodge, were all pronounced dead at the scene, the California Highway Patrol said.

There were three females and two males in the Dodge. The names of those killed have not yet been released.

Authorities said they have not yet determined if drugs or alcohol had played a role in the crash that took place in Woodland, about 85 miles (135 km) northeast of San Francisco.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
