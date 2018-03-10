FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 10, 2018 / 4:12 AM / in 2 days

Gunman and three hostages found dead at California veterans home - police spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (Reuters) - Three women and a gunman who held them hostage at a California veterans home were found dead late on Friday, bringing a tragic end to an all-day siege at the sprawling facility for ageing and disabled former members of the U.S. military, police said.

A state senator earlier told reporters that the gunman was a member of the Pathway Home, a programme for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, and that the hostages were believed to be employees of the facility.

Reporting by Scott Bransford in Yountville; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Paul Tait

