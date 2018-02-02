FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 3:19 PM / a day ago

Fiery helicopter crash in Canada's Quebec province kills three

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Three unidentified people were killed when a helicopter crashed and burst into flames in a snowy field near Drummondville in Canada’s Quebec province late on Thursday.

Canadian investigators were on site Friday morning, collecting evidence and talking to witnesses, said Transportation Safety Board regional manager Jean-Marc Ledoux.

Quebec provincial police spokesman Hugo Fournier said one man and two women were killed in the crash, but declined to identify them.

Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny in Toronto and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Jim Finkle and Bernadette Baum

