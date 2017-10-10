FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Incoming Capita CEO says will listen to staff on strategy
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 10, 2017 / 9:46 AM / 9 days ago

Incoming Capita CEO says will listen to staff on strategy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Capita’s (CPI.L) incoming Chief Executive, Jon Lewis, says he believes the troubled outsourcing firm’s expertise lies in deep knowledge of its customers’ needs, but will take his time to listen to staff before deciding on a strategy.

Capita offers IT-based services to public and private sector companies so they can cut costs, but has given a series of profit warnings after delays in spending decisions following Britain’s vote to leave the European Union. It has increasingly struggled to manage a diverse spread of activities following years of acquisitions.

“You can’t be effective at applying technology unless you have a really deep understanding of your customers’ business model, and Capita has that understanding perhaps better than many. That’s a little bit of the secret sauce at Capita,” he told Reuters.

Lewis, who is 55 and has two children, takes up his post on Dec. 1.

Capita has also suffered from a lack of clear communication and Lewis said his style was candid and inclusive.

“I think if you talk to a lot of past employees at Amec Foster Wheeler they will tell you that I took many of their views on board before deciding on the long term strategy,” he said.

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Stephen Addison

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.