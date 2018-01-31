UK government does not see Capita heading same way as Carillion - PM's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government monitors the financial health of all its strategic suppliers and does not believe that any, including Capita (CPI.L), are in a comparable position to Carillion, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

“Broadly we monitor the financial health of all our strategic suppliers, including Capita, and we are in regular discussions with them regarding their financial position,” the spokesman told reporters, after Capita shares fell sharply on news of a restructuring. “And (I would like) to emphasise we do not believe that any of our strategic suppliers including Capita are in a comparable position to Carillion.”