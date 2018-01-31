FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Myanmar
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Business News
January 31, 2018 / 1:41 PM / a day ago

UK government does not see Capita heading same way as Carillion - PM's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government monitors the financial health of all its strategic suppliers and does not believe that any, including Capita (CPI.L), are in a comparable position to Carillion, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

    “Broadly we monitor the financial health of all our strategic suppliers, including Capita, and we are in regular discussions with them regarding their financial position,” the spokesman told reporters, after Capita shares fell sharply on news of a restructuring. “And (I would like) to emphasise we do not believe that any of our strategic suppliers including Capita are in a comparable position to Carillion.”

    Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.