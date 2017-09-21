Capita staff vote to strike over pension changes - Unite

(Reuters) - Capita (CPI.L) staff represented by trade union Unite have voted to go on strike for six days from Oct. 5 in protest against changes to the company’s pension scheme, Unite said on Thursday.
Capita informed its employees of significant changes to their pension arrangements in June which would result in a “massive cut” in their retirement income, the trade union said.
Capita did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; editing by David Clarke