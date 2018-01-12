FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carillion says remains in 'constructive discussions' with stakeholders
#Business News
January 12, 2018 / 6:20 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Carillion says remains in 'constructive discussions' with stakeholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British building and services company Carillion (CLLN.L) said on Friday it remained in “constructive discussions” with its stakeholders regarding options to reduce debt.

    “Suggestions that Carillion’s business plan has been rejected by stakeholders are incorrect,” it said in a statement.

    Carillion has been fighting for survival after contract delays and a drop in new business led to three profit warnings last year.

    Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
