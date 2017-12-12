FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Scottish fund Kiltearn halves stake in troubled Carillion
Sections
Featured
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
Economy
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
Bold calls and Black Swans - how 2018 may surprise you
Markets
Bold calls and Black Swans - how 2018 may surprise you
War-scarred neighbourhoods in rebel-held Donetsk
wider image
War-scarred neighbourhoods in rebel-held Donetsk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 11, 2017 / 9:14 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

Scottish fund Kiltearn halves stake in troubled Carillion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Scottish investment firm Kiltearn Partners, the largest shareholder in troubled Carillion has halved its stake in the British construction company, a regulatory filing on Monday showed.

FILE PHOTO: A Carillion sign can be seen on a van in Manchester, Britain July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

Kiltearn Partners cut its stake to 4.94 percent on Dec. 7, from 9.85 percent, Carillion said in a notification of major holdings statement.

Carillion issued its third profit warning in five months in November and said it was heading towards a breach of debt covenants and would need fresh capital.

The firm is fighting for its survival after costly contract delays and a downturn in new business at the company, which handles major infrastructure projects for the British and other governments. Its CEO quit in July.

Carillion disclosed on Aug. 11 that Kiltearn had doubled its stake to 10 percent at the start of February when shares were trading at around 225 pence each, becoming the company’s biggest shareholder.

The company’s shares have slumped over 90 percent since a profit warning in July and traded at 16.25 pence at 0910 GMT on Monday.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.