UK says Carillion keeping it informed of restructuring plans

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday it had been kept informed of efforts by Carillion (CLLN.L) to turn its business around and backed the firm’s discussions with stakeholders, after the construction and services company issued its third profit warning this year.

FILE PHOTO: A Carillion sign is seen in Manchester, Britain July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

“The company has kept us informed of the steps it is taking to restructure the business,” a spokeswoman at the Cabinet Office said.

“We remain supportive of their ongoing discussions with their stakeholders and await future updates on their progress.”

Carillion provides a number of services to the government.