UK tells banks to remember small companies not to blame for Carillion's collapse

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s business minister Greg Clark told banks on Wednesday that it is important they remember small businesses were not to blame for construction company Carillion’s collapse, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said.

“The business secretary was clear that obviously SMEs (Small and Medium-sized Entities) were not the reason for the collapse of Carillion and it was important that the banks had that in mind,” the spokesman told reporters.

Britain’s banks are offering overdraft extensions and other emergency measures to help firms hit by the collapse.