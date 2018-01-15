Timeline - Carillion collapses under debt pile after profit warnings

(Reuters) - British construction and services company Carillion collapsed on Monday when banks refused to lend it any more money, throwing hundreds of major projects in doubt and bringing down one of the government’s most important suppliers.

Carillion’s shares had lost more than 90 percent of their value since a profit warning last July. Its troubles had been compounded by heavy debt, pension obligations and delays in collecting cash from clients.

Below is a timeline of news related to Carillion:

Jan. 15, 2018

Carillion collapsed after banks refused to provide any further financial support following fruitless rescue talks over the weekend.

Jan. 12, 2018

Carillion said it remained in “constructive discussions” with its creditors and that suggestions they had rejected its business plan were incorrect.

Sky News reported that Carillion has put administrators on standby in case rescue talks fail.

Jan. 9, 2018

Carillion said it was not aware of any development to support a recent share price rise, a day after reports of a government bailout.

Jan. 6, 2018

Carillion said it would meet creditors on Jan. 10 as it seeks a financial rescue plan.

Jan. 3, 2018

Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said it was investigating statements made by Carillion over seven months up to and including a profit warning last July.

Dec. 22, 2017

Carillion said it had received all necessary consents from lenders to defer two financial covenants to April 30 from the end of the year.

Dec. 20, 2017

Carillion moved the start date for new chief executive Andrew Davies forward to Jan. 22 from April 2.

Dec. 13, 2017

Carillion said it had reached a deal to sell a large part of its UK healthcare facilities management business to outsourcing group Serco, helping it cut debt by 41.4 million pounds.

Dec. 11, 2017

Scottish investment firm Kiltearn Partners, the largest shareholder in Carillion, halved its stake, a regulatory filing showed.

Nov. 17, 2017

Carillion’s shares tumbled 34 percent after it issued its third profit warning in five months and said it was heading towards a breach of debt covenants and would need fresh capital.

Nov. 6, 2017

Carillion won two contracts with state-owned Network Rail, which should generate revenue of almost 200 million pounds for the company over the next three years.

Oct. 27, 2017

Carillion named Davies as its chief executive, bringing in a former executive of defence company BAE Systems to help turn around its business.

Oct. 24, 2017

Carillion agreed to new credit facilities and deferrals on some debt repayments, sending its shares up as much as 25 percent.

Oct. 12, 2017

Carillion confirmed that it had received proposals from more than one counterparty for the possible acquisition of its UK healthcare business.

Sept. 29, 2017

Carillion had its second profit warning in 2017 and said it may need to sell shares to shore up its balance sheet.

Sept. 11, 2017

Carillion announced the departure of its finance chief along with a series of changes to its management.

Aug. 24, 2017

Carillion said it had been named as the main contractor on a 300 million pound ($405 million) Manchester property development.

July 18, 2017

A Carillion joint venture won contracts worth 158 million pounds to supply catering and other services for British military sites.

July 17, 2017

A consortium that includes Carillion won a 1.4 billion pound contract to help build Britain’s High Speed 2 railway.

July 14, 2017

Carillion added HSBC to its team of financial advisers, fuelling speculation that it was preparing a rights issue.

July 11, 2017

Carillion shares fell a 30 percent as analysts doubted whether a string of measures to conserve cash would be enough to stave off a rights issue.

July 10, 2017

The chief executive of Carillion quit as the group warned on full-year profit and said it was pulling out of three construction markets in the Middle East. The company also said payment problems on four construction contracts nearing or reaching completion had forced it take a provision of 845 million pounds.