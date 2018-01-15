FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK to ensure services provided by Carillion will continue - minister
#Business News
January 15, 2018 / 8:35 AM / 2 days ago

UK to ensure services provided by Carillion will continue - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government will ensure that services provided by failed construction and services group Carillion will continue and the company’s joint-venture partners will be involved, minister David Lidington said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - David Lidington arrives at 10 Downing Street, London, Britain January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

“Ever since the profit warnings were announced during the course of last year, various government departments that have had business with Carillion have been drawing up contingency plans about how they might respond,” Lidington, who is minister for the cabinet office, told BBC radio.

Some contracts handled by Carillion will go to alternative providers and staff will continue to be paid, he said.

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
