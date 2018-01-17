FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Markets
Breakingviews
Reuters Backstory
Technology
Sport
Entertainment
#Business News
January 17, 2018 / 12:55 PM / a day ago

Over 90 percent of private Carillion customers will pay to keep employees - UK insolvency service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Over 90 percent of Carillion’s private sector service customers have said they will provide funding to allow the company’s official receiver to retain employees on those contracts, Britain’s Insolvency Service said on Wednesday.

The construction and services contractor collapsed on Monday, and the government said it would pay private sector employees for 48 hours before the company’s customers would have to bear the costs themselves, or accept termination of the contracts.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.