January 19, 2018 / 4:25 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

RBS offers support to customers hit by collapse of Carillion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) on Friday announced a range of measures for individual customers hit by the collapse of construction outsourcing company Carillion (CLLN.L).

    The bank said there would be no financial cap on the measures, which include repayment holidays on loans or mortgages, refunds on overdraft and credit card charges and fee waivers for customers employed by the failed firm or businesses in its supply chain.

    RBS’s move follows on from a total of 225 million pounds in funding that Britain’s major lenders on Thursday offered to small business customers hit by Carillion’s liquidation.

    Reporting by Emma Rumney, Editing by Lawrence White

