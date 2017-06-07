Carrefour board set to nominate Bompard as new CEO - sources

Alexandre Bompard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fnac-Darty, attends the French telecom operator Orange company's shareholders meeting in Paris, France, June 1, 2017.

PARIS (Reuters) - The board of French supermarket retailer Carrefour is set to nominate on Monday at the latest Alexandre Bompard, chief executive of consumer electronics retailer Fnac Darty, as its chosen CEO, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

The board of Europe's largest retailer is slated to meet on Friday or Monday and an announcement could be made afterwards, one of the sources said.

French newspaper Le Figaro had reported earlier on Wednesday that the Carrefour board could meet as early as Friday.

Carrefour, the world's second largest retailer after Wal-Mart, has been searching since October for a successor to Georges Plassat, 68, whose mandate as chairman and chief executive expires in May 2018.

Bompard, 44, has led Fnac - which sells books and music - since January 2011. Fnac shares have nearly tripled in value since its stock market listing in 2013.

Carrefour and its major shareholders could not be immediately reached for comment, while Fnac Darty declined to comment on the matter.

Carrefour shares, which had fallen to 14 euros at the time of Plassat's appointment in June 2012, more than doubled to 32 euros in April 2015 but have since fallen back.

Carrefour shares are up by around 1 percent so far in 2017, underperforming an 8 percent rise on France's benchmark CAC-40 index. The stock fell 14 percent last year.