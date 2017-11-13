FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carrefour strategic plan now expected in early 2018 - report
#Business News
November 13, 2017 / 8:54 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Carrefour strategic plan now expected in early 2018 - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in French retailer Carrefour (CARR.PA) were down nearly 2 percent on Monday after BFM Business radio said new CEO Alexandre Bompard was unlikely to unveil his revival plan for the group before early 2018 instead of before end-2017 as previously announced.

FILE PHOTO - The logo of France-based food retailer Carrefour is seen on shopping trolleys in Sao Paulo, Brazil July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Carrefour had no immediate comment.

One reason for postponing the announcement was the intention to maintain good labour relations during the Christmas holidays and thus avoid labour trouble, BFM said.

“All points to January,” it said.

Alexandre Bompard, who joined as CEO in July, is working on plans to try to revitalise Carrefour, the world’s second-largest retailer, which warned in August its operating profit this year could fall by around 12 percent.

By 0739 GMT, Carrefour shares were down 2.17 percent at 17.14 euros, among top decliners on the CAC-40 index of French blue chips .FCHI

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Pascale Denis; Editing by Leigh Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
